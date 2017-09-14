Epicurean celebrates new space

The company had announced the purchase of the 60,000-square-foot facility — the former Woodline Manufacturing facility at 257B Main St., along the Duluth-Superior harbor — in 2015, and began operations at the new, renovated location earlier this year.

Epicurean previously had spent more than a decade headquartered at the Hawksboots Sustainable Manufacturing Facility, a four-acre brownfield industrial site on 59th Avenue West above Highland Street in West Duluth where it made its products out of a wood fiber composite.

“Our goal was always to keep Epicurean at home in the Twin Ports,” Epicurean co-owner and CFO Dave Benson said in a news release. “Having our new headquarters on Connors Point finally allows us to have our office, manufacturing and shipping operations consolidated under one roof. It’s great to be here.”

More than 50 employees now work at the Epicurean headquarters. Epicurean’s sister companies Loll Designs and Intectural continue to be headquartered in Duluth.