College of St. Scholastica to host Recovery Walk Saturday
The Twin Ports Recovery Walk, an event that celebrates health, healing and recovery from drug and alcohol addiction and abuse, will take place Saturday on the campus of the College of St. Scholastica.
The walk begins at 10 a.m., with food, vendors and other activities starting at 11 a.m. and speakers beginning at 1 p.m.
The events are set to take place on the lawn and patio in front of the Science Building on the CSS campus. If there’s rain, the walk we moved inside the Burns Wellness Commons.