Cruise for Cancer fundraiser to take place Saturday

Last year's event raised more than $20,000 for another local family touched by childhood cancer.

It all starts at 8 a.m. Saturday in the West Duluth Kmart parking lot, with registration lasting as long as needed to get everyone started. The cost is $35 and includes a goodie bag, along with the map of locations participants are required to stop at (they'll receive a stamp at each to prove they were there).

Everyone will gather at the Gary Milk House, 1331 Commonwealth Ave. in Duluth, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event ends at A & Dubs, 3131 W. Third St., where participants turn in their stamped maps for a T-shirt.

Find more information on the Cruise for Cancer MN Facebook page.