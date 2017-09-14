UMD to hold Food and Farm Festival

The free event includes tours, music and a pumpkin-shaped bouncy house, and offers a $10 lunch for adults, $5 for college students and kids.

The festival is a fundraiser for the 15-acre Sustainable Agriculture Project and the Land Lab.

The farm produces more than 50,000 pounds of food each year for UMD Dining Services.

New this year: The Magic Smelt Puppet Troupe is presenting its pageant “What’s an Onion?” at 2 p.m. with the Boardwalk Brass Band, 10 UMD music majors who bring the sounds of New Orleans to Duluth.

Children can participate in the free “crafts for kids” workshops offered by UMD art professors Joellyn Rock and Alison Aune and their art education students. Participants will learn about regional activities around food, water, energy, and community change.

A farmer’s market is offering produce from the Land Lab and area farms.