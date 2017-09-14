Storms drop large hail, down trees in Northland
Strong thunderstorms have brought large hail and strong winds to parts of the Northland today.
The National Weather Service relayed a spotter report of 2-inch-diameter hail at Crane Lake as severe storms moved through at 4 p.m. Emergency scanner traffic reported trees down in the Tower-Soudan area as of about 5:30 p.m.
The storms have prompted several severe weather warnings as they've moved across areas along and north of the Iron Range through the afternoon and early evening hours. They'll continue moving east across the Boundary Waters.
Additional showers and storms are possible across the region tonight.
