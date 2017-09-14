Flood advisory issued for parts of the Northland

The advisory is in effect until 2:30 a.m. for central St. Louis, Lake and northwestern Cook counties. The National Weather Service reported as of 8:30 p.m. that radar estimated between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain in the advisory area, with more on the way.

A flash flood watch is in effect until 6 a.m. Friday for a wider area of the region, including central and northern St. Louis, northern Itasca, Koochiching, Lake and Cook counties.

The thunderstorms also brought large hail and strong winds to areas along and north of the Iron Range during the afternoon and evening hours Thursday.

The National Weather Service relayed a spotter report of 2-inch-diameter hail at Crane Lake as severe storms moved through at 4 p.m. A spotter northwest of Biwabik reported golf-ball-size hail at about 5:45 p.m., and quarter-size hail was reported north of Makinen at about 6:20 p.m.

Emergency scanner traffic reported trees down in the Tower-Soudan area as of about 5:30 p.m.

The storms prompted several severe weather warnings.