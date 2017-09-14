Hüsker Dü co-leader Grant Hart, 56, dies of cancer

Hart, age 56, died late Wednesday or early Thursday. He had been diagnosed with terminal liver cancer in recent months and was also afflicted by hepatitis C.

“The tragic news of Grant’s passing was not unexpected to me. My deepest condolences and thoughts to Grant’s family, friends, and fans around the world,” Hart’s Hüsker Dü bandmate, singer/guitarist Bob Mould wrote on Facebook early Thursday. “Grant Hart was a gifted visual artist, a wonderful story teller, and a frighteningly talented musician. Everyone touched by his spirit will always remember.”

Hüsker Dü's third member, bassist Greg Norton, said Hart went into the hospital on Wednesday night and "it happened pretty quickly from there."

"I heard he didn't have to suffer a lot of pain, which is good," said Norton, who praised Hart for "writing a lot of great music that is going to live on for years."

As the drummer and one of two main singers and songwriters in Hüsker Dü, Hart influenced a generation of loud and noisy but melodic and lyrical rock bands that exploded into the mainstream after the Minneapolis trio acrimoniously broke up in 1988, including Nirvana, Green Day, the Pixies and Foo Fighters.

“What Nirvana did was nothing new; Hüsker Dü did it before us,” Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic once said in an interview.

Born Grantzberg Vernon Hart in 1961 and raised in South St. Paul — where he lived until a fire ravaged his parents’ house in 2011 — Hart was a store clerk at St. Paul's Cheapo Records in 1979 when he met guitarist Mould and bassist Greg Norton to form Hüsker Dü.

The trio started out playing fast and furious hard-core punk but evolved into a more complex, song-driven sound when it signed on to Black Flag guitarist Greg Ginn’s legendary SST label in 1982. SST would put out the group’s seminal double-album “Zen Arcade” a year later, featuring songs about alienation and young angst as Hart and Mould both dealt with homosexuality and the politics around it during the Reagan administration.

Hüsker Dü became one of the first bands of the early-‘80s underground to sign with a major record label, Warner Bros. Records, but after only two albums with the big leagues the band broke up due to tensions between Hart and Mould, which would carry on for decades.

In recent years, however, the ice between the two ex-bandmates melted, leading to a new three-disc boxed set of the band’s unreleased early recordings that was announced to much fanfare just last week. Sources say Mould even flew to Chicago recently to have dinner with Hart after hearing about his cancer diagnosis.

Hart and Norton also reunited in early July at the Hook & Ladder Theater in Minneapolis, where Hart thought he was simply playing a solo gig but was surprised with an all-star cast of musicians that included members of Soul Asylum, Babes in Toyland and Run Westy Run.

While his diagnosis was known by most of the attendees that night in July, Hart wished to keep it quiet and maintained an upbeat mood through the show. He performed some of his best-known numbers including the solo tune “2541” and “All of My Senses” and the Hüskers numbers “Girl Who Lives on Heaven Hill,” “Dead Set on Destruction” and “What’s Going On.”

At the end of his set, Hart said simply, “We’ll see you a bit further down the trail.”

In a 2009 interview with the Star Tribune, he offered something of an epitaph for himself.

“A long time ago, I started looking at my permanent record — the history of me after I’m gone,” he said. “Even to speak of it reeks of egotism run wild. But I think when all is said and done, the work that I produced in this lifetime will more than repay the world for any inconvenience I’ve caused it.”

Hart is survived by a new wife, Brigid McGough, and an adult son, Karl. There is no memorial service or tribute info yet.