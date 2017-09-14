High risk of rip currents along Park Point beaches today
A red flag warning for a high risk of rip currents is in effect for the Park Point beaches in Duluth through 10 a.m. Friday, the Duluth Fire Department reported today.
"This warning means that wind and wave conditions can support rip currents. Rip currents are life-threatening to anyone entering the water. Stay out of the water regardless of your swimming experience," the fire department reported.
There are currently no lifeguards on the Park Point beaches; red flags are flying along the beach at several locations as a reminder about the dangerous swimming conditions.
Find more information at www.parkpointbeach.org.