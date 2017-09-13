Thursday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: A wet end to the week
One thing is for sure is that with our light winds and cool nights more dense fog can be expected to start our morning.
Those low lying areas like Hibbing and Moose Lake seem to be the areas to get hit the worst with fog. Rain and some embedded thunderstorms are set to arrive late Thursday afternoon and evening.
Most of the activity looks to stay along the North Shore from Two Harbors to Grand Marais. Unsettled weather continues through the weekend.
FORECAST
Thursday: P.M. storms. 74/62
Friday: Foggy and storms. 68/62
Saturday: Chance of thunderstorms. 72/57
Sunday: Popcorn showers. 64/54
Monday: Partial clearing. 63/47
Tuesday: 20 percent chance of rain. 70/56
Wednesday: Storms possible. 76/63