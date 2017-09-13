Fall Fest is Saturday at Chester Bowl

The event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Chester Bowl Improvement Club that runs the winter ski and snowboard programs at the park as well as a summer adventure camp. The club will be selling Chester Bowl-branded gear and sharing information about its seasonal programming.

Suggested donations this year are $5/person, $10/family to support Chester Bowl program scholarships for kids to participate free of charge. Last year, festival donations totaled $7,500 to support the scholarship fund.

Because parking is extremely limited near the park, a free shuttle bus will be provided and will continuously run from UMD’s Parking Lot B, located at the intersection of College Street and University Drive. (The event will be moved to Sunday if Saturday's weather is very rainy.)