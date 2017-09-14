20 Under 40: Chani Ninneman

What do you actually do? I direct most of our shows, perform in them when I can, and do all the marketing. It's my job to make sure the shows are wonderful, that we have the best artists and find money to pay for it all. I'm very good at two out of three of those things.

Years in your job: I started Wise Fool seven years ago.

Education: I studied music and theater at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

Family: I live with a fat, black cat named Kaiju. My parents live in the Milwaukee area.

Community involvement: I've been fortunate enough to work with Renegade Theater Co., Duluth Playhouse, Lyric Opera of the North, Colder by the Lake and Rubber Chicken Theater. I also volunteered as a dog walker with Animal Allies for a very short amount of time, because I wanted to take every dog home with me and I have ridiculously poor impulse control.

Native of the area? No. I grew up in Wauwatosa, Wis., a suburb of Milwaukee.

What drew you here? I looked at a map of the UW system schools, and Superior was the farthest away from my home. Been here since 1998 and I can't imagine living anywhere else.

Favorite place in the Northland: Lake Superior. Even just seeing it from a distance — not a single day goes by that I don't get excited about that lake.

How do you spend your free time? I watch an embarrassing amount of Netflix, but I'm usually working on other things at the same time.

How can the Northland retain younger people? Cultivate a thriving arts scene. Young people want great jobs, but they also crave cultural enrichment — music, theater, great restaurants. To me, that's what makes a place worth staying in.

Influential person in your life: Ruth Jacobson, my old voice teacher at UWS. She passed away about seven years ago and I miss her constantly. She was a wildly talented soprano and gifted teacher, but she was also the kind of human this world needs more of. Kind and warm, but not a doormat. Fearless, but not reckless. One of the most laid back people I've ever met. I'm pretty sure Ruth hung the moon. She told me during one of my lessons that she was going to start an opera company, and it should have sounded insane to me, but it didn't. Of course Ruth could do that. Ruth could do anything. And she did. Lyric Opera of the North is still running today under the leadership of Cal Metts and Sarah Lawrence. Ruth's bravery was a big reason I felt like I could take the plunge and start Wise Fool Theater.

What is your biggest accomplishment? I'm proud of the inclusivity I've achieved with Wise Fool. We're the only theater company in the Twin Ports that offers pay-what-you-can performances for every production. Theater should be for everyone, not just people who can afford the ever increasing cost of tickets. It's thrilling to be able to at least take away the financial barrier. I also think we're doing consistently high-quality work. Sometimes I can't believe something this real could exist just because I decided it should.

Three people – dead or alive – you’d like to have dinner with: James Corden from the Late Late Show. When I first saw a video of his Carpool Karaoke (with Stevie Wonder), the pure joy radiating from that man was inspirational. Working in the arts can be soul crushing — you want to create great things to share with other people, but you have to spend most of your time begging for money and doing other administrative things that have nothing to do with that beautiful thing you want to put on stage. Seeing Corden's absolutely childlike glee in what he was doing reminded me to always remember why I do what I do — because it really is worth it.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of Hamilton. I'm awed by the sincerity of this wildly successful man. Getting a ticket to see Hamilton on Broadway — or even on tour — is next to impossible. He's at the top of his game, but still this humble, dorky guy who is so clearly excited about every aspect of his work. He gets compared to Shakespeare, the greatest playwright who ever lived, all the time. And I think that's totally fair. He's an incredible storyteller.

Now that I've been thinking about her as the "influential person in my life," I would give just about anything to have one last dinner with my old voice teacher, Ruth. I would love the opportunity to say thank you for everything she did for me. I've pretty much forgotten how to sing (sorry, Ruth), but her example of how to be a good human will never leave me.

Five-year goals: Right now, Wise Fool Theater performs wherever we can. We're nomads. I would love for us to find a permanent home. There's so much more we could do. Annual Shakespeare in the Park is on the list, too.

Where do you see the Twin Ports in the next five to 10 years? Small businesses are on the rise, and I think that's really going to shape the culture of the Twin Ports in the future. The people of Duluth and Superior are fiercely proud of this area, and that makes for an incredible environment for growing new ventures. We like to support our own. Right now we have energetic and innovative mayors on both sides of the bridge. It's an exciting time to be in the Twin Ports.

What’s the best book you’ve read recently? I'm reading a wonderful book on acting called "Mastering Shakespeare" by Scott Kaiser. Instead of just giving the reader the information and leaving us to apply it on our own, which can be really tough, Kaiser presents his book as a fictional acting class with a professor and his students. Each lesson comes in the form of the professor coaching a student through a monologue, and applying that information. It's fantastic. I'm a socially awkward introvert, so books are pretty much my favorite.

Social media: Facebook on the Wise Fool Theater page and Instagram at wisefooltheater. We're on Twitter, too, but I'm not very good at that one.