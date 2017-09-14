20 Under 40: Chelsea Helmer

Years in your job: I recently graduated from law school but have worked in the legal field, primarily in municipal law, for more than 10 years. I previously held positions with the city of Duluth and the League of Minnesota Cities.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Minnesota Duluth, and juris doctor from Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul.

Family: Husband, Steve Hanke; and son, Ryden, 6.

Community involvement: Current President of the League of Women Voters Duluth and actively involved in the organization for the past six years, serving as secretary, vice president and program planning chair. I’m a newbie PTA member and my husband and I are enjoying coaching my son’s soccer team this year.

Native of the area? I’m a proud native of Duluth Township (Clover Valley), a graduate of Two Harbors High School and attended the University of Minnesota-Duluth for my undergraduate degree. My family is originally from West Duluth, Hermantown and Lakeside.

What keeps you here? The region is truly unique. We are blessed to have abundant and accessible natural resources, quality of life and an engaged and active citizenry. In my professional career, and in my work with the League of Women Voters, I’m inspired by the level of activism within the community. People are engaged in their schools, churches and organizations, and always willing to help their neighbors. I love living in a community that challenges me to do more. The fact that I can walk 10 minutes from my front door and be in the woods or on the edge of the greatest lake in the world doesn’t hurt either.

Favorite place in the Northland: Any of our parks and trails, on the edge of the lake, or simply sitting by the campfire with friends and family.

How do you spend your free time? My husband, son and I enjoy hiking, biking, paddling and Nordic skiing in the winter. I’m an obsessive gardener and cook, and have grand plans to turn our yard into Pollinator Habitat (I am halfway there). We love to travel and I’m lucky to have crossed off a number of places on my bucket list. I formerly owned and competed with American Quarter Horses and hope to return to showing in the future.

How can the Northland retain younger people? Continue to build on the strengths of the community. There are three things in particular that can help the region grow: support entrepreneurs, support working families and utilize the natural landscape of the region. The region has seen a burgeoning entrepreneurial culture. I think regional cities and organizations can build support systems through funding mechanisms and branding that will help support and attract new business owners. We need to provide the underlying support system for families, including greater access to childcare, access to quality education and a business culture that supports families. Lastly, local communities have already done a good job of connecting quality of life to our regional environment. We’re lucky to live in a place where you have the ability to access a trail system and spend several hours in the woods or walking along the lake. I have the ability to get to work, to the lake, or to an area park with a 10-minute drive. I wouldn’t have that living in the Twin Cities Metro area.

Influential person in your life: I am extremely fortunate to have had several mentors throughout my professional career and my family has always been a great source of strength and support. My mother is a strong, independent woman who I have always sought to emulate, and my father instilled the importance of hard work.

What is your biggest accomplishment? My family. I could not have had a successful academic or professional career without their support.

Five-year goals: Professionally, I want to provide the greatest possible service to my clients. I intend to develop a practice that helps drive economic growth in the region and I particularly want to work with women entrepreneurs in establishing and managing businesses in the area.

In the community, I hope to continue to build on the work that the League of Women Voters has done to educate and advocate for democracy in our region. I feel it is critically important in the current political climate to have a non-partisan organization providing information and support to voters in our community and I intend to continue that work. I’d like to find additional ways to provide information to voters and develop a program where the League partners with local schools in providing civics education.

Where do you see the Twin Ports in the next five to 10 years? The Twin Ports is on track to build a diverse and energized economy. Through the development and support of locally-owned businesses, there is great opportunity to develop a strong and self-determined regional economy.