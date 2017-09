Shipping Traffic for Sept. 14, 2017

Afternoon: Mesabi Miner departing with coal.

Evening: Philip R. Clarke departing for Two Harbors to load iron ore pellets. Lee A. Tregurtha departing for Two Harbors to load iron ore pellets.

Superior

Morning: Algowood arriving to load iron ore pellets.

Afternoon: Algoma Discovery arriving to load iron ore pellets.

Evening: Oaklgen arriving to load iron ore pellets.

Two Harbors

Overnight: Lee A. Tregurtha arriving to load iron ore pellets.

Afternoon: Roger Blough arriving to load iron ore pellets.

Evening: Philip R. Clark arriving to load iron ore pellets.

Silver Bay

Afternoon: Mesabi Miner arriving to discharge coal and load iron ore pellets.