    Astro Bob blog: Cassini’s Death Dive Into Saturn Imminent 

    By Bob King Today at 12:17 p.m.
    Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech
     
     
    NASA's 13-year Cassini mission at Saturn ends Friday. After traveling 932 million miles and 83 minutes, its final bit of data will reach mission control. Then silence. Read post here
