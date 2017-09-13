Skip to main content
Astro Bob blog: Cassini’s Death Dive Into Saturn Imminent
By
Bob King
Today at 12:17 p.m.
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech
NASA's 13-year Cassini mission at Saturn ends Friday. After traveling 932 million miles and 83 minutes, its final bit of data will reach mission control. Then silence.
Read post here
.
