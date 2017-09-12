Crossing Grand Avenue gets safer

It's impossible to say if the presence of TV and newspaper cameras caused the motorists to be more vigilant than they might otherwise have been. But the admittedly staged crossing served to illustrate a point that was being made during a news conference on Tuesday morning: Five pedestrian warning light systems installed as part of the recently completed state Highway 23 reconstruction project should enhance the safety of those needing to get from one side to the other.

But there's a big "IF" associated with that.

"Pedestrians and motorists have a responsibility to use these systems correctly," said Duane Hill, the Minnesota Department of Transportation's Duluth-based district engineer.

Smith-Christensen, a MnDOT employee who isn't normally a bus rider, played her part just as Hill said it should be done. So did the drivers who unwittingly took part in the demonstration at the Grand Avenue Place bus stop in the Riverside neighborhood.

Smith-Christensen pressed the button to activate the flashing strobe light but didn't proceed across blindly. She took a good look at the approaching vehicles, making sure they all were slowing to a stop before she stepped out on the crosswalk.

The drivers came to a complete stop, just as state law requires, Hill said.

It doesn't always work that way in real life, a regular bus user reported.

"My experience with these since they put them in is that only about one in four cars will actually stop," said Benjamin Kreidler, 59, whose route to his job at D&H Ceramics requires him to get on the bus at 77th Avenue West and get off at 63rd Avenue West, crossing the road at both ends. "But once the first one does stop, the others will stop."

Though he said the new system is an improvement, Kreidler said he thinks drivers would

pay more attention if the flashing light were red instead of yellow.

Kreidler, who was interviewed separately, said he was nearly hit by a cement truck just the other day as he tried to cross Raleigh Street.

Grand Avenue was the setting for two fatal vehicle-pedestrian accidents during the winter of 2015-16. Brian Respler was killed on Dec. 19 when he was hit by a van near Main Street and Grand Avenue. The van's driver later was convicted and sentenced for criminal vehicular homicide. Melvin Stelten was walking on Grand Avenue when he was struck twice near 56th Avenue West on Jan. 20.

Dennis Jensen, general manager of the Duluth Transit Authority, noted during the news conference that the routes along Grand Avenue are the most heavily used in the system.

"We will transport in excess of four to five thousand people a day, and a lot of those people have to cross Grand Avenue to access the bus," Jensen said.

The news conference was part of a campaign by the agencies involved to educate the public about the crosswalks. That includes signs posted inside and outside of some DTA buses. The signs likely to be seen by passengers tell about pressing the button to activate the warning lights. The signs seen by drivers remind them to watch for the lights and for pedestrians.

Lt. Ken Zwak, west area commander for Duluth police, said the fact that the lights are activated only when needed is a plus.

"These flashing-light systems are great for the fact that it's not going to desensitize the drivers when they're driving," he said. "Because when they see the flashing lights that means somebody has pushed the button to cross the crosswalk."

Two similar crosswalks already are in place in Duluth: on Superior Street near Fitger's and on Rice Lake Road close to Marshall School.