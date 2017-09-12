Charges filed after officer's home shot with BB gun

Timothy J. Hilgedick, 20, of Grand Rapids, and Dominic G. Johnson Carlson, 18, of Grand Rapids, each were charged with felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor charges of possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

If convicted of the most serious count, they face up to seven years in prison and a $14,000 fine.

Both men were arrested Sunday night after allegedly firing multiple shots from a moving vehicle at both the squad car and home of a Grand Rapids police officer with a CO2-powered BB gun that resembled a semiautomatic handgun. No one was injured in the incident.

The suspects allegedly told officers who arrested them that they were angry about a drug deal that had gone bad that night and decided to take out their frustrations by shooting the BB gun at the home where they knew a police officer lived.

The Grand Rapids Police Department reported Monday that the off-duty officer was at home with his family in a residential area of the city when he heard "multiple projectiles striking his marked police squad car parked in his driveway" just before 10 p.m. Sunday. The exterior of the officer's home also was hit, and a vehicle was seen speeding away.

The officer gave chase, radioing on-duty officers who joined in. The suspect vehicle was located abandoned near Murphy Elementary School. A K-9 unit located two suspects a short distance away.