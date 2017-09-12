The sign, which was hung up on the front door four years ago, reads: "This restaurant is politically incorrect." Below that reads: "We have been known to say 'Merry Christmas,' 'Happy Easter,' 'God Bless America,' 'We salute and honor the flag,' Give thanks to our troops, police officers and firefighters,' 'Give thanks for the USA' and 'Give free sundaes to Veterans on Veterans Day.'"

Most residents of the small, Wisconsin town have no issue with Scheunemann's sign, saying "there's no need for a sign like that because most residents in Kewaskum share the same values."

In a response to the TV station's report, Dairy Queen says "American Dairy Queen Corporation does not encourage our independently owned and operated franchisees to post non-business related messages in their locations or on their external reader boards. This sign expresses the views of this independent owner only and does not speak for ADQ Corporation or any of our other independent franchise owners. We expect our franchisees and employees to treat every person who walks through our doors with the utmost dignity and respect. Nothing less is acceptable."

Scheunemann said he's happy to sit down and have a conversation with anyone to make them feel comfortable about what the sign says.