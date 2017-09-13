Pressroom Podcast: Recognizing Duluth's movers and shakers

Laura Mullen, one of the four co-founders of Bent Paddle Brewing Company, and Nate LaCoursiere, an assistant city attorney, join reporters and two of this year’s award judges Christa Lawler and Brooks Johnson to share what they do, why they love Duluth and how they want to make Duluth a better place to work, play and raise a family.

What we are into this week: My wife, the book “Conversations with Friends” by Sally Rooney, kids starting school, electric vehicles, and homemade limoncello.

Tune in every week to hear Duluth News Tribune reporters Brady Slater, Christa Lawler and Tom Olsen talk about current Duluth and Northland happenings. You can email us at podcast@duluthnews.com, call our podcast line at 218-382-NEWS or follow us on Facebook.

Find the Pressroom Podcast in the iTunes store, or use the RSS feed below to subscribe and have the podcast delivered to your device every Wednesday.

Podcast RSS Feed

Find previous episodes of the podcast here