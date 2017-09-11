If the city's bid for state grant money is successful, it will need to come up with more than $440,000 in local matching funds, but Duluth could be rewarded with improved transportation for heavy trucks and opportunities for further industrial growth, said Heidi Timm-Bijold, the city's business resources manager. She explained that currently semitrailer traffic regularly uses residential roads, including Raleigh Street, which also fronts Duluth Edison Charter Schools' Raleigh Academy.

At Large City Councilor Noah Hobbs said the resolution "highlights what could be a significant improvement to the Irving neighborhood, by not having semis go by the school and also right in the heart of that neighborhood. So (keep your) fingers crossed that we are successful in getting these funds."

Also voicing his support was 5th District Councilor Jay Fosle, who noted that plans to extend Waseca have been in the works for years, and the plan enjoys solid community support.

Timm-Bijold said the city has been in communication with seven businesses in the Waseca Industrial Park, and they collectively expect to invest about $13 million and create 100 new jobs in the next five years if truck access is improved.

In other business, the council also voted to amend an agreement with Ever-Green Energy Inc., more than tripling an original contract for work to convert the city's steam plant to one operating with recirculating hot water — from $138,457 to $446,572.

Duluth's Chief Administrative Officer David Montgomery described the revised agreement as "a construction inspection process separate from the design process, which was what the first contract was for."

But the increase drew pointed questions from Fosle, who suggested the city should have sought a request for proposals from multiple providers before moving to boost its agreement with Ever-Green

Defending the call, Montgomery said the city aimed to hire the firm best qualified to oversee the work.

"Ever-Green really uniquely among any other firms we have in the area is capable of doing that. Firms like LHB are not capable of doing this sort of work," he said.

Fosle remained unconvinced, saying: "I think there are other companies around that do this. But I'm not here to argue. I'm just going to vote against it, because it seems like an awfully big jump for the same company that's already running the steam plant."

Montgomery responded: "Well, Councilor Fosle, while I can respect that view, this is a very specific service that needs to be done, and it's an inspection service that's different from anything they're doing with the steam system now, and it's different than the design phase."

The council approved the new contract with Ever-Green by an 8-1 vote, with Fosle dissenting.