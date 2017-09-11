Duluth man dies in ATV crash

According to the sheriff’s office, Melde was third in a group of four ATVs traveling in dusty road conditions when he apparently did not see a curve in the road. His ATV left the roadway, flipped and hit a rock.

Melde was not wearing a helmet, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash was reported at 2:47 p.m. Sunday. Rescue squads from Finland and Silver Bay responded and received assistance on the scene from the Finland Fire Department, the Lake County Ambulance Service and Life Link III air ambulance.