Duluth man dies in ATV crash
The Lake County Sheriff's Office on Monday identified the victim of a Sunday all-terrain vehicle crash as a 76-year-old Duluth man.
Harold Melde of Duluth died from injuries suffered in the crash Sunday afternoon near the Trestle Inn, about 15 miles northeast of Finland.
According to the sheriff’s office, Melde was third in a group of four ATVs traveling in dusty road conditions when he apparently did not see a curve in the road. His ATV left the roadway, flipped and hit a rock.
Melde was not wearing a helmet, the sheriff’s office said.
The crash was reported at 2:47 p.m. Sunday. Rescue squads from Finland and Silver Bay responded and received assistance on the scene from the Finland Fire Department, the Lake County Ambulance Service and Life Link III air ambulance.