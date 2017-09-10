Tonight, the Duluth City Council is expected to authorize staff to pursue a $1.66 million state grant, with the understanding that if those funds are awarded, the city will need to muster a local match of more than $444,000 for a total anticipated project cost of about $2.1 million.

The investment could unleash further development in the Waseca Industrial Park, according to Heather Rand, Duluth's director of business and economic development.

"There already are a lot of trucks coming and going, and we do have some industrial land that slowly but surely we're working to clean up and recruit some additional businesses for, which would mean even more truck traffic," she said.

The industrial park currently is home to Moline Machinery, Loll Designs, Valley Cartage Trucking, Superior Packaging Co., Demolicious and a Coca Cola vending operation.

"We're asking for a lot of money with respect to this, and the reason for that is to support the Waseca Industrial Park, where we have at least six businesses now with high traffic counts by way of semi-tractor trailers that are traversing through the Irving/Raleigh Street neighborhood, and our reason for wanting to pursue this source of funding is to change the route and extend Waseca (Industrial Road) to basically divert some of that truck traffic," Rand said.

She explained that Irving residents have expressed growing concern, and extending the Waseca Industrial Road to directly connect with Grand Avenue would alleviate much of the pressure on other local roads.

"The neighbors from Irving, especially around Raleigh Street, were letting us know that continuing to have all this truck traffic through their residential corridor and especially right in front of the Irving Edison School was inappropriate, and we agree," Rand said.

While generally supportive of the project, 1st District Councilor Gary Anderson voiced concern about the city's ability to provide a $444,000 match, especially in the face of a pending referendum asking local residents whether they would be willing to pay an extra half-percent sales tax to support street improvements.

"We're looking ahead to spending big chunks of our streets fund that we don't actually have yet. So go referendum," Anderson said.

If the project proceeds, the city could look at rededicating state aid funds that are currently eligible for improvements to Raleigh Street to the Waseca Industrial Road in the future, said Keith Hamre, Duluth's director of planning and construction services.

The city is looking at a number of prospective funding sources, said Wayne Parson, Duluth's chief financial officer. "So I feel pretty confident that we do have a way to make the match and that it won't impact the street improvement fund," he added.

The extension of Waseca has long been identified as a desirable improvement, said Rand, noting that it was recommended in a prior transportation report from the Metropolitan Interstate Council years ago.

Rand said that if the council authorizes city staff to submit a grant application for Waseca, she expects to receive word from the state Transportation Economic Development Infrastructure Program by year's end. While Duluth has never before obtained funds through the program, Rand expressed optimism that the city can make a strong case for the project.

"I wish Duluth had more available industrial land, but for that which we do have, with water and sewer available, why wouldn't we try to aggressively pursue support of the right roadway structure to support an industrial park, because those are such good-paying jobs?" she asked.

Rand said the exact route for Waseca Road's extension has yet to be determined, and right-of-way negotiations with neighboring property owners have yet to begin.

"Our biggest impetus, besides just improving the roadway is, quite honestly, the safety of that neighborhood," she said.