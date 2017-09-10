Flags will be at half-staff for 9/11 observance

Dayton also has proclaimed that Monday is "Patriot Day and A Day of Service and Remembrance" in Minnesota.

"In solidarity with the rest of the nation, the governor encourages all Minnesotans to observe the National Moment of Silence at 7:46 a.m. Central Daylight Time," read a news release from Walker's office.

It was early on a bright Tuesday morning in 2001 when two hijacked planes slammed into the North and South towers of the World Trade Center in New York. A third plane was flown into the Pentagon near Washington, D.C., and a fourth crashed in a Pennsylvania field. Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attacks.