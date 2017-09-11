Flags at half-staff today for 9/11 observance
Flags in Minnesota and Wisconsin will fly at half-staff Monday in observance of the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker issued the orders in their respective states. It's "a mark of respect to honor the victims of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and the brave men and women in uniform who answered the subsequent call to defend our freedoms at home and abroad," read a news release from Walker's office.
Dayton also has proclaimed that Monday is "Patriot Day and A Day of Service and Remembrance" in Minnesota.
"In solidarity with the rest of the nation, the governor encourages all Minnesotans to observe the National Moment of Silence at 7:46 a.m. Central Daylight Time," read a news release from Dayton's office.
It was early on a bright Tuesday morning in 2001 when two hijacked planes slammed into the North and South towers of the World Trade Center in New York. A third plane was flown into the Pentagon near Washington, D.C., and a fourth crashed in a Pennsylvania field. Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attacks.