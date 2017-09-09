Delta settles luggage dispute

“After reviewing the available information, we were not able to conclusively resolve some outstanding questions,” Delta said in a statement to the News Tribune.

Bob Hilderman said they’re satisfied with Delta’s conclusion about his daughter’s luggage. Diana Hilderman’s luggage didn’t arrive with her on her July 13 flight to Duluth. Delta said it would come on a later flight on July 13, and a luggage tracker showed her suitcase arriving at the Duluth airport — but a Delta employee was unable to find it the next morning.

Delta employees were still unable to find it a few days later, and Diana filed a lost luggage insurance claim for $2,000 Canadian. Delta notified Diana that it would pay her claim, but then reneged 15 minutes later, stating that her mother had picked up the suitcase the day after she arrived at the Duluth airport.

Diana’s family disputed Delta’s claim, saying that Delta employees were still looking for the lost luggage several days after Delta said it had been picked up.