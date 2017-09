Mike Araco of Amherst, Wis., does a burnout with his 1990 Ford Mustang before competing. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)

Eric Anderson of Duluth competes in the Duluth Drag Races with his 1955 Chevy Bel Air. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)

Drag racers took over Garfield Avenue in Duluth on Saturday afternoon for a sunny day of races. Drivers competed on a one-eighth-mile stretch of the street that was closed. The event continues today with races starting at 10 a.m.