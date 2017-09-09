Lake Superior Zoo receives four-year accreditation

"We are pleased with this ruling, which reflects the hard work of the zoo staff and Board of Directors as well as the strong support for our zoo in our community and from the city of Duluth. Accreditation has always been a strategic priority for our zoo. It allows us to participate in the Species Survival Plan breeding program of the AZA and do all the things that a top-tier zoo does," said Dave Benson, the zoo's interim CEO.

The accreditation is also important to the zoo's long-term capital plan, the zoo said. The plan calls for $15 million in improvements, starting with a $4 million bear exhibit that will feature brown bears and educational programming about conservation and environmental stewardship.

"We have an excellent zoo, and we have plans to make it even better. This accreditation renewal provides a strong push forward for our plans to enhance our zoo as a premier attraction for local residents, as well as visitors to our region," said Diana Bouschor Dodge, president of the Lake Superior Zoological Society's Board of Directors.