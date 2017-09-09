At approximately 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Kennedy Heisler, 18, of White Earth was driving a 2003 Oldsmobile eastbound on Highway 113 when his vehicle hit a driveway approach and vaulted.

Richard Hanks, 18, of Ogema, Phillip Thompson, 19, of Mahnomen and Shantal Hanks, 18, of Waubun were passengers in the vehicle. Heisler, Hanks and Thompson were airlifted to Sanford Medical in Fargo. The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

According to authorities, alcohol was involved.