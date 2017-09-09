Search
    Three airlifted to Fargo Sanford after vehicle crash in central Minnesota

    By Forum News Service Today at 10:45 a.m.

    WAUBUN, MINN. -- Three people had to be airlifted to Sanford Medical in Fargo on Saturday, September 9 after crashing their vehicle.

    At approximately 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Kennedy Heisler, 18, of White Earth was driving a 2003 Oldsmobile eastbound on Highway 113 when his vehicle hit a driveway approach and vaulted.

    Richard Hanks, 18, of Ogema, Phillip Thompson, 19, of Mahnomen and Shantal Hanks, 18, of Waubun were passengers in the vehicle. Heisler, Hanks and Thompson were airlifted to Sanford Medical in Fargo. The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

    According to authorities, alcohol was involved. 

