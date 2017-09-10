Former Duluthian gets museum nod
A former Duluthian is being recognized by the Nebraska History Museum.
Leta Powell Drake's 60-year television career is the focus of the exhibit "Kalamity Kate & The George Churley Puppets," which is on display through June.
Drake, a former Morgan Park resident and a graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth, started her career at KDAL-TV in 1957.
A member of the Nebraska Broadcasters Hall of Fame and the Nebraska Press Women's Hall of Fame, she continues to host and produce a daily show for seniors in Lincoln, Neb.