    Former Duluthian gets museum nod

    By News Tribune Today at 6:03 a.m.

    A former Duluthian is being recognized by the Nebraska History Museum.

    Leta Powell Drake's 60-year television career is the focus of the exhibit "Kalamity Kate & The George Churley Puppets," which is on display through June.

    Drake, a former Morgan Park resident and a graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth, started her career at KDAL-TV in 1957.

    A member of the Nebraska Broadcasters Hall of Fame and the Nebraska Press Women's Hall of Fame, she continues to host and produce a daily show for seniors in Lincoln, Neb.

