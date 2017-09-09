Harvest Fest in Hermantown is today

The event, which is a fundraiser for the Hermantown Historical Society, features more than 50 vendors along with a variety of artisans, food concessions and activities for people of all ages.

Musicians will include the Beaconaires, Ripple Effect and Pinewood Landing.

Watch for designated parking signs on Maple Grove and Ugstad roads.

Admission is free for children 5 and younger, $1 for kids 6-18, $2 for adults and $5 for a family. For more information call (218) 729-8058 or (218) 729-7474.