    GPS sends Northland visitors astray

    By News Tribune Today at 4:28 a.m.

    From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources weekly conservation report, this entry from Darin Fagerman, who works the Grand Marais area:

    "Conservation Officer Darin Fagerman saw firsthand why sometimes humans need to override their (vehicle) navigation systems. When the road you're on turns into a snowmobile trail, which turns into a two-track trail, which turns into a muddy jungle, it's time to override.

    "Even rocks scraping parts off the bottom of the car couldn't stop this person from not relying on his navigation system. The two-door convertible eventually bottomed out in deep muddy ruts. The officer assisted the couple in getting their luggage so they could make their flight to Chicago the next day."

     

