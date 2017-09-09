GPS sends Northland visitors astray

"Conservation Officer Darin Fagerman saw firsthand why sometimes humans need to override their (vehicle) navigation systems. When the road you're on turns into a snowmobile trail, which turns into a two-track trail, which turns into a muddy jungle, it's time to override.

"Even rocks scraping parts off the bottom of the car couldn't stop this person from not relying on his navigation system. The two-door convertible eventually bottomed out in deep muddy ruts. The officer assisted the couple in getting their luggage so they could make their flight to Chicago the next day."