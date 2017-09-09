Highway 61 work planned at Tettegouche State Park
Drivers may encounter delays with alternating lane closures beginning Monday on State Highway 61 at the Baptism River, at Tettegouche State Park.
Closures will alternate from the northbound and southbound lanes as needed during maintenance work on the Highway 61 bridge, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. A flagging operation will be in place to move traffic through the work area.
Width restrictions will be in place and loads shouldn’t be wider than 10 feet, MnDOT reported.