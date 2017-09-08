Maintenance work scheduled on Bong Bridge

Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures on U.S. Highway 2 over the Bong Bridge due to maintenance in the coming weeks.

Bridge maintenance will take place during the weeks of Sept. 11, Sept. 18 and Sept. 25, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. It will include alternating left and right lane closures in both directions. The work is slated to occur between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.