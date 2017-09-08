Officer William Matthews, 47, had been responding to a call about debris on the highway about 12:30 p.m. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died, Wayzata Police Chief Mike Risvold said.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce the death of one of Wayzata’s finest,” Risvold said.

The driver, a 54-year-old Mound woman, stopped and is cooperating, Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek said. She had yet to be booked, he said at a 4:45 p.m. news conference at the Wayzata Police Department. The officers declined to say much because the case is active.

Matthews was married and had a 7-year-old son, Risvold said. “He was one of the good ones,” he said.

The last time an officer died in the line of duty in Minnesota was in October 2015, when Aitkin County Sheriff’s Investigator Steven Sandberg was shot at St. Cloud Hospital, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.