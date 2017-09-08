Frost advisory issued for most of the Northland
The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for most of the Northland, including the Twin Ports, for the overnight hours, as temperatures may drop into the low 30s in some locations.
The advisory is in effect for St. Louis, Carlton, Douglas, Lake, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, northern Aitkin, Bayfield, Washburn, Sawyer, Ashland and Iron counties from midnight to 8 a.m. Saturday.
Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to tumble in the region overnight. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if not protected, as temperatures tumble to near or just below the freezing mark.
Sunny skies are in the forecast for Saturday in the Northland, with highs in the 60s.