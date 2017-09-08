A Duluth League of Women Voters and Parent Teacher Student Association forum held at Lowell Elementary delved into achievement gaps and inequities between schools, enrollment decline, the district's budget woes and improving the district's image. And the question of what to do with the valuable former Central High School property continues to loom large.

On how to balance inequities between eastern and western schools, seen mostly at the secondary schools and caused largely by enrollment disparities, incumbent Harry Welty suggested making a single high school, or one high school for grades nine and 10 and one for grades 11 and 12.

"When we decided to pursue the long-range facilities plan, no one in power gave a great deal of thought to equity," he said.

Josh Gorham suggested listening to students about their needs, exploring the use of technology so students could remain in their building and take a course at another school, and realigning boundaries. (One of the inequities is fewer sections of some courses at Denfeld High School.)

On the School Board's role in addressing learning gaps between students, Loren Martell said the district needs to be more creative in finding funding, suggesting hiring a grant writer.

"It does come down to a resource problem, to some degree," he said. "We simply have to find more funding to be more aggressive."

Sally Trnka said the district needs to invest more in cultural competency work.

Narrowing those gaps should involve "frank" conversations around tough subjects, and to "recognize as a board that we can't do it all ourselves," she said.

On how to share the district's positive news, Bogdana Krivogorsky said that a balance needs to be struck: Members should be up front about the challenges as well as the triumphs.

"We have to be realistic," she said.

In contrast, Gorham said those elected to the board need to be "the strongest advocate for public schools possible," because there are "a ton of excellent stories in our schools."

For a question on how to better engage families, Martell and Krivogorsky agreed that getting them to School Board meetings and making the meetings more user-friendly was a way. Gorham said poverty and distrust of school systems can make attending such meetings difficult, and understanding some of these reasons can help better connect schools to families. Trnka said families are busy, and school stakeholders need to go to where they are, making being involved in schools easier.

Three candidates — Welty, Krivogorsky and Martell — said they would sell the Central High School property so Duluth Edison could turn it into a charter high school. Gorham and Trnka agree it needs to be sold, but not for Edison.

A $14.2 million offer was made on behalf of Duluth Edison in 2016; an offer that was rejected by a majority of the School Board based on a longstanding policy to not sell school buildings to competition. A major reason was a fear of losing students to the new school, impacting the district's programs and offerings. Duluth Edison has since abandoned plans to open a high school, after an attempt to build elsewhere also fell through. But the Central property has remained largely unused since the high school closed in 2011, with one offer from a developer falling through because of the cost to develop it. With many taxpayers wanting it sold to help shore up district debt, and many concerned about the effects of a potential student loss with such a sale, it remains a flashpoint in the community.

Gorham said the property should be developed responsibly with an eye toward getting it on city tax rolls.

"It's a gem; a prime opportunity," he said.

Martell said an enrollment cap could have been negotiated with Edison, and still could if they were interested.

"At what point do we need to say we have to have that money to be competitive in the marketplace?" he said.

The primary — which will whittle the five candidates to four — is Tuesday.