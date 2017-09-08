Duluth police say man wounded by gunshot accidentally shot himself
Duluth police say it appears a 23-year-old man who was wounded by a gunshot on Thursday night accidentally shot himself in the leg.
The Duluth Police Department said that officers responded to a report of a shooting at 112 W. Fourth St. in the Central Hillside neighborhood at 9:34 p.m. Thursday. Officers found the man with a gunshot wound to his leg.
The preliminary investigation of the incident indicated that the man accidentally shot himself, Lt. Robin Roeser reported early Friday. The man is being treated at a local hospital for an injury that is not believed to be life-threatening, authorities said.
The man was cooperating with law enforcement, according to the police department. The incident remains under investigation.