Duluth police investigate Central Hillside shooting

A man was shot in the leg in the Central Hillside neighborhood in Duluth on Thursday night.

The Duluth Police Department said that officers responded to a report of a shooting at 112 W. Fourth St. at 9:34 p.m. Thursday. Officers found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. The man is being treated at a hospital and is cooperating with law enforcement, according to the police department.