Drag races set for this weekend

Gates open for the annual drag races at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. The races begin at 10 a.m. and continue until 4:30 p.m. on both days. The bleacher area typically sells out each year and tickets can be purchased ahead of time online at duluthdragrace.com. Kern said online ticket sales have been going well. They'll be bringing in an extra set of bleachers this year to accommodate additional sales, he said.

The event also includes a car show open to anyone who wants to show off their unique or collector vehicle. The car show typically has about 300 vehicles on display. Registration for the car show opens at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

In addition to the "beautiful weather" predicted for the weekend, Kern said people can expect "lots of cars, lots of noise, lots of speed" at the event.

"It's a car show, it's drag races. There's tons of food vendors. There's tons of other display vendors. It's just a real fun two days' worth of drag racing," Kern said.