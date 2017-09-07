Drug overdose deaths up again in Minnesota

"Minnesotans are suffering on what we're calling diseases of despair," Ehlinger said during a news conference in St. Paul, defining those diseases as chronic pain, depression, substance abuse and suicide. "It's brought on in part by a lack of hope, a lack of opportunity and a lack of a pass out of poverty."

Drug overdose deaths among Minnesota residents increased from 583 in 2015 to 637 in 2016, based on preliminary data, the Health Department reported. That's an increase of just over 9 percent and represents a six-fold increase since 2000.

Opioid prescriptions in the state dropped at the same time, by 8.6 percent from 2015 to 2016. Prescription pain pills have been widely cited as contributing to the national epidemic of opioid misuse.

But overdose deaths are not just a medical problem, Ehlinger said during the news conference, which was live-streamed on Facebook.

"We're working with providers," he said. "We also need to work with communities."

The data released on Thursday showed a much greater impact from drug abuse on people of color in Minnesota than on whites.

The rate of drug overdose deaths was six times higher among Native Americans than among whites in Minnesota, and twice as high among African Americans, reported Jon Roesler, epidemiologist supervisor with the health department. The Native American death rate from overdoses in Minnesota is rivaled only by Alaska's, Roesler said, and the African American death rate is the fifth-highest in the country. But the rate among the state's whites is the 10th-lowest.

It also takes on a different characteristic in nonmetro Minnesota compared with the seven-county Twin Cities region, Ehlinger said. While drug overdose deaths increased across the board in the metro area, opioid and methadone-related deaths actually decreased in greater Minnesota from 2015 to 2016. But methamphetamine deaths increased by nearly 60 percent, to 62.

Statewide, the number of deaths from prescription opioids has flattened, Roesler said. "That's really good news. ... But the epidemic continues to morph in front of us."

The Health Department used the news conference to unveil an "opioid dashboard" added to its website, a "one-stop shop for opioid data and information," as the department's Kate Erickson put it.

To learn more

The Minnesota Department of Health's "opioid dashboard" can be found online at health.state.mn.us/divs/healthimprovement/opioid-dashboard.