Emmer, Nolan add amendment to defund mining study

The study was proposed earlier this year, along with a moratorium on mining near the BWCAW, a move that would stifle the proposed Twin Metals copper mine along the Kawishiwi River southeast of Ely.

The Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management also denied Twin Metals permits needed to prospect or mine on federal land in the area.

Amendment No. 70 to the Interior Environment Appropriations portion of the omnibus bill would prohibit the Forest Service from spending any money on the study.

The full bill was set for a House vote late Thursday or friday.

"Instead of following the established process and allowing citizens and scientists to decide the future of the Boundary Waters Wilderness, this amendment uses closed-door tactics to undermine an environmental review process that Minnesotans overwhelmingly support," the Campaign to Save The Boundary Waters Wilderness said in a statement.

A spokesman for Nolan said there would be no comment on the amendment on Thursday. Nolan, D-Crosby, and Emmer, a Twin Cities Republican, also have proposed legislation to force the Forest Service to give Twin Metals the permits to continue exploring in the area.