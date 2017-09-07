Incumbents Barb Russ, a 68-year-old attorney residing in Congdon Park, and Zack Filipovich, a 27-year-old accountant from Central Hillside, are running for re-election, but they face a crowded field of challengers, including:

Janet Kennedy, a 54-year-old physical therapist and parish nurse from West Duluth

Jan Swanson, a 50-year-old photographer and warranty administrator for Kolar Toyota Hyundai, residing in Lincoln Park

Brandon Sorvik, a 32-year-old automotive parts handler, inventory specialist and rollback driver for Chesney Auto Salvage, living in Morgan Park

Rich Updegrove, a 41-year-old high school social studies teacher from Hunters Park

Rich Williams, a 73-year-old Morgan Park resident and retired electrical inspector/ instructor for Lake Superior College

The News Tribune asked the candidates a few questions in advance of the primary and here's how they responded.

Q: Why do you think you would make a good city councilor?

Filipovich: I am running for re-election because everyone deserves to make a life here. As an accountant I help people and small businesses best use and understand their resources.

I am proud of my experience as council president bringing diverse voices together. For six years I have led lobby teams to St. Paul to advocate for Duluth projects like the steam plant conversion. As the treasurer to the Duluth 1200 Fund, I voted on low-interest loans so workers were hired at living wages. As secretary for the Duluth Economic Development Authority, I worked on projects and developments that create jobs and housing for people in Duluth.

As a councilor representing all of Duluth, I have seen how community-led communication can break down barriers. I am proud of the solid working relationships I've built with community leaders. I will continue to use my experience on the council to drive progressive policy.

Kennedy: A good city councilor is someone that is rooted in the community. I am a leader rooted in the community with skills to advocate, organize and make decisions based on engagement with community members. One of the things I have learned through church and my mother is to give back through community service. I have gained practical skills through volunteering and working with all types of people. My extensive expertise professionally and as a community leader will bring a unique perspective of life experience that would fill a gap on the City Council. All policies matter and they affect everyone differently. The more diverse our policy-making table is, the better our solutions will be.

Russ: I already am a good councilor. I had the advantage of working for the state of Minnesota as a planner and researcher while in law school and then working for the St. Louis County Attorney's office for over 30 years. I came to the city with a great deal of experience and knowledge and relationships established with city staff. I know how government works and I am very familiar with statutes applicable to municipalities and an awful lot of history of Duluth City Hall. I am available to people for meetings during the day since I do not work full-time.

Sorvik: I know I would make a good city councilor because I have lived, faced and overcome many of the obstacles and adversities affecting so many Duluthians today. I have lived in poverty and had to put my pride aside and ask for help when needed. I have faced joblessness too many times to count. We have faced homelessness and had to couch surf amongst family. I lived in my sister-in-law's camper when I started my job at Chesney's, and my wife and kids lived with her parents, so when I say I understand the struggles I really do. We are continuing to climb that ladder every single day but I have learned how to live and thrive within a set budget: live within our means. I understand how enacted policy affects everyone.

Swanson: Listening to and addressing the concerns of the citizens of Duluth and having an open line of communication. But more importantly, taking action to get their issues solved, following through and having the leadership ability to address those issues. I will have the voters' interest as my first priority. Providing accountability and fiscal responsibility to our taxpayers, being a good advocate for them. I will do this by researching the resolutions and ordinances, asking questions and getting community input, and then deciding if it's truly in the best interest of our citizens when it comes time to voting on those resolutions.

Updegrove: As a high school social studies teacher, I teach my students to be able to argue multiple sides of the issues we discuss in government, law and economics. With my Ph.D. in history I am fortunate to be able to teach these courses at a high academic level for college credit. When making decisions as a city councilor I will be actively reaching out for a variety of perspectives, especially to those who disagree with my current stance on an issue, to be sure that I understand the best arguments on all sides.

Having grown up in a trailer park where my parents still live, I have an intimate understanding of the difficulties that most families are facing in Duluth. More than half of Duluth lives in a household that lives on less than $60,000 a year and the economic hardships they face will be a priority for me.

Williams: I am a creative thinker. Most of Duluth's problems have been around for many years. Solutions have been offered over the years. I am a visionary and intuitive. Most of my work-life I have been in electrical/electronics as a troubleshooter. A problem arises and you find the cause and a solution. The solution may not be part of the original design but is a workable answer to the problem. Often you have to think outside the box. That expression equates to unconventional thinking and reasoning. Sometimes one has to seek solutions from the bottom up. You have to listen to all affected parties in order to find answers.

Q: What's the biggest issue confronting Duluth, and what would you do about it?

Filipovich: Economic equity is critical for our shared success. While we have seen enormous growth in our city, over 22 percent of our neighbors live in poverty. Until our economic disparities are addressed, that growth will never be sustainable. As council president, I brought forward the earned sick and safe time initiative and appointed the task force to create an open and transparent process. We need to bring more living wage jobs into Duluth and support local businesses that put our workers first.

Working in economic development, I know that we retain and achieve the greatest resources as a city when we invest in local businesses that are already here. This ensures that our resources stay in the city, and that workers who live here benefit from the revenue they generate. This also increases the overall tax base and allows our city to focus funding on critical infrastructure and public safety.

Kennedy: The biggest issue confronting Duluth is health inequity, because health is influenced by many different factors. Inadequate housing, resource allocation, economic and job opportunities, transportation equity, infrastructure, fair food access and environmental protections all impact health when you look at it holistically. Duluth neighborhoods within five miles of each other have an 11-year difference in life expectancy. We need to make a difference to ensure that people in all neighborhoods have the same opportunities to live healthy, happy lives.

My work with the mayor's Imagine Duluth 2035 Vision Committee and the Duluth Planning Commission has shown me that the best way to meet the needs of community members is to listen and value all concerns and possible solutions openly. I will take a collaborative approach to integrating health and health equity to ensure all policies have a beneficial impact to improve outcomes for all people living in Duluth.

Russ: The biggest issues confronting Duluth are the housing shortage and our failing streets. The mayor has put forth a plan that I think will work to generate funds for street and infrastructure repairs. I will work with the planning department and the numerous housing advocates to increase affordable housing throughout the city. Residents should be able to find affordable housing in whatever neighborhood they choose. We also need more housing for those folks who find it difficult to live with others and would benefit from supportive housing. Having such housing available could prevent chronic homelessness.

Sorvik: There are multiple issues affecting Duluth and they all must be addressed. Duluth needs a balanced budget and to cut unnecessary spending. We need to make Duluth a more job-friendly city and work towards a more reasonable housing market. We need to fix many of our roads and sewers but we need to do it in a cost-effective way. I would start by reducing needless spending, working within a budget that is affordable for Duluth residents and work towards obtaining those goals of jobs and home creation.

Swanson: Working with the community and local law enforcement to fight a growing epidemic of drug-related crime in our neighborhoods. As a manager of a state licensed mental health clinic in Duluth for eight years... I have a vast knowledge in this area. We have a growing problem with opioid abuse and heroin that has become an epidemic. Recently, Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken and Superior Police Chief Nick Alexander spoke at a public meeting I attended. They were very informative, offered some insight, and answered a variety of questions in regard to what is being done to address this issue. Tusken stated we can't arrest our way out of this problem, and I agree. It takes a coordinated effort of arresting the largest dealers and prosecuting them, along with integrating rehabilitation centers to treat those affected. I believe my background in the mental health field would be a great asset in regard to finding solutions.

Updegrove: The biggest issue confronting Duluth is sustainability. I will work to foster a local economy that can sustain a city of nearly 90,000 people. That means implementing an earned sick and safe time ordinance that will improve the quality of life for nearly half of Duluthians. This will also help Duluth's businesses by ensuring a healthier and more productive workforce for a minimal cost.

Another issue of sustainability is the decrease in Local Government Aid, which accounts for about one-third of our city's budget. That is especially true if the 2018 election brings a state government that removes worker protections and dismantles the social safety net that keeps Duluth a vibrant and thriving city. This is one reason why paying an additional half-cent per one dollar spent on items (not including food and clothing) is a sustainable way to address the perpetual issue of improving our streets.

Williams: There are four big problems but they are related. The problems are: 1. Lack of high-paid, skilled manufacturing jobs 2. Inadequate housing 3. Inadequate tax base. 4. Inadequate street repair. If the No. 1 problem was solved those individuals could afford to buy, renovate or build new housing. The result would be more tax revenue which could facilitate street repair/maintenance. They are all related.

The answer will come from the manufacturers (i.e. bottom-up solving). Give the manufacturers whatever they want or need to make a profit in Duluth. (Incentives — Give them things that will not cost the city anything, for example free land that isn't bringing in any revenue.) Roll out the red carpet; treat them like they are special. The property-tax revenue due to workers building houses or remodeling existing houses will stay in Duluth. There will be a multiplying effect.

Q: What should be done to make Duluth a more attractive place to live?

Filipovich: We need to revitalize existing neighborhoods by increasing our housing options and building mixed-use zones around where people live, work and play. With a 3 percent vacancy rate residents need greater access to safe, affordable and quality housing. With my experience serving on the Duluth Economic Development Authority, I am continuing to work with councilors and staff on our comprehensive plan to upgrade our aging housing stock and create new housing opportunities. Multiple housing options will help to attract more people to Duluth and is one way to ensure our long-term growth.

Mixed-use developments bring an economic boost to neighborhoods and reduce urban sprawl. This provides residents access to shopping and recreation closer to home — increasing walkability and bikeability. Our neighborhood trails, parks and open spaces must be preserved and maintained and I was proud to sponsor a resolution to increase recycling rates in these areas.

Kennedy: I believe a community can survive and prosper as a whole when we are all walking on even ground. For Duluth to grow, we need to be honest about challenges we face. Many individuals face systemic barriers and inequities that prevent them from getting ahead, and everyone must do well to sustain Duluth's progress. Addressing inequities benefits everyone. This will improve resiliency for current residents and attract new community members.

Duluthians have many things to be proud of, and we can do even better by building sustainable neighborhoods with opportunities for housing, transportation, economic development, open space, energy and conservation, and quality education for everyone. We must continue moving forward together with everyone at the table, so all Duluthians have healthy and safe places to live, work, and play.

Russ: I think fixing the streets will go a long way towards making Duluth a more attractive place to live. We also need to do a better job of keeping trash out of public spaces. I also like the idea of more green spaces downtown and in other commercial neighborhoods. I also like the idea of linking downtown to Canal Park. I also like the idea of mixed-use developments throughout the city. It results in a more vibrant environment for residents and tourists."

Sorvik: Duluth is already an attractive place to live and work. Duluth is majestic. It is beautiful and serene. It is a wonderful place to raise a family and teach our children about the importance of the outdoors and the beauty in nature. We just need to create and retain more jobs in our city to help our tax base and make it easier on everybody. We need families to want to stay here and we need affordable housing to do so.

Swanson: Make it a clean, vibrant and inviting city so that we can attract businesses to Duluth. Those who have created Duluth's image as a tourist destination deserve a lot of thanks for saving this city from what could have been a bleak future. Duluth is known for being a tourist destination, but we're in need of good-paying jobs and bringing those larger companies to this region. We need to support a business-friendly environment to build a promising future for Duluth. This is vitally important. If we cannot be fiscally conservative and make this a tax-friendly environment, we won't be able to attract businesses to our city. If we do our best at the city level to keep fees and taxes to a minimum and still maintain a functional government, we'll be able to keep those businesses here and create a more promising future for Duluth.

Updegrove: We must stand up for Duluth's waters to remain the most attractive place to live in the region. We have been voted the best outdoor city in the nation, and our drinking water routinely wins national and international awards. That is why having city councilors committed to protecting our waters for generations to come is so important. What would Duluth be if we did not live on the planet's largest body of fresh water? This Great Lake is central to our economic well-being, to the beauty of our natural environment, and to our identity as Duluthians. We must always stand up for our lake and recognize that any threat to Lake Superior is a threat to all of us. Our city councilors defend our livelihoods when they defend our lake, and we need to know we can count on them when our water needs protectors.

Williams: Duluth is already a great place to live for those of us who have a good-paying job. You either rent and just have a receipt in return or you have a down payment and your own house. Ownership makes a city more attractive. Owners take more pride in their residences than landlords. Otherwise Duluth is doing a great job making this city attractive.