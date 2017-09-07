In July, Arkansas temporarily banned the use and sale of dicamba after farmers complained the herbicide was drifting away from where it was sprayed and hurting crops that could not withstand it.

Arkansas previously had blocked Monsanto's dicamba herbicide, XtendiMax with VaporGrip, because the company did not provide testing data that state officials wanted. A dicamba herbicide from BASF was approved.

Monsanto also on Thursday asked Arkansas to reject a state task force's recommendation that sprayings of dicamba weed killers be banned after April 15 next year.