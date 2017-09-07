Frost advisory issued for parts of the Northland

The advisory is in effect for Cook, Lake, Ashland and Iron counties from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if not protected, as temperatures tumble into the mid-30s. The best chance for frost will be in the higher terrain away from Lake Superior.

In Duluth and Superior, temperatures are forecast to drop into the 40s tonight; the Iron Range should see lows in the upper 30s, the Weather Service reported. Sunny skies are in the forecast for Friday, with highs in the 60s.