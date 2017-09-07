Frost advisory issued for parts of the Northland
The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for parts of the Northland for the overnight hours, as temperatures may drop to near freezing in some locations.
The advisory is in effect for Cook, Lake, Ashland and Iron counties from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if not protected, as temperatures tumble into the mid-30s. The best chance for frost will be in the higher terrain away from Lake Superior.
In Duluth and Superior, temperatures are forecast to drop into the 40s tonight; the Iron Range should see lows in the upper 30s, the Weather Service reported. Sunny skies are in the forecast for Friday, with highs in the 60s.