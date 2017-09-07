Local utility crews head to Florida

The utilities reported that 15 of its line trucks and about 30 employees — linemen, cable splicers and support staff — from across their service areas headed south at the request of Florida Power & Light, which serves about 10 million customers in the state.

“By moving now and arriving in Florida on Saturday we will be ready to hit the ground running after the forecasted storm moves through,” Minnesota Power spokeswoman Amy Rutledge said.

The local utilities are part of a nationwide mutual assistance network that coordinates the response of utilities in the wake of natural disasters. Minnesota Power crews were on standby after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, but did not get called up.