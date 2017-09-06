Missing Duluth man found; woman still missing

The police department is still searching for 34-year-old Julie Marie Huntington, who was last seen on the 300 block of South Lake Avenue in Canal Park at about 7 p.m. Friday. She is white, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 300 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a gray tank top, black hooded sweatshirt and black leggings. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.