Missing Duluth man found; woman still missing
One of two people reported missing in Duluth over the Labor Day weekend has been found.
The Duluth Police Department reported Wednesday that Emil Eugene Mannila, 56, was located. He was last seen at 11 a.m. Sunday in the area of Second Street and 15th Avenue East.
The police department is still searching for 34-year-old Julie Marie Huntington, who was last seen on the 300 block of South Lake Avenue in Canal Park at about 7 p.m. Friday. She is white, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 300 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a gray tank top, black hooded sweatshirt and black leggings. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.