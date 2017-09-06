Charges: Minn. man shoots girlfriend 4 times, but she survives
FARMINGTON, Minn. -- A man is facing attempted murder and assault charges in connection to the non-fatal shooting of a 25-year-old woman Sunday night, Sept. 3, in a Farmington neighborhood.
Nicholas Orion Carlson, 35, of Farmington, was charged Sept. 6 with attempted second-degree murder with intent to kill, first-degree assault and second-degree assault — all felonies. The attempted murder charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years if convicted.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police responded to a Farmington residence shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday on a report that a woman has been shot by her boyfriend. There officers found the woman lying in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital where it was determined she had been shot four times and sustained several injuries, including an abdominal injury that required emergency surgery.
The alleged shooter, later identified as Carlson, was reportedly still inside the residence when officers arrived. Carlson exited the house after approximately 40 minutes and was taken into custody without incident, according to police.
Carlson made his first court appearance on the charges Wednesday. Bail was set at $1 million
without conditions and $500,000 with conditions by Dakota County District Court Judge
Jerome Abrams. Carlson’s next court appearance is set for Oct. 19 in Hastings.