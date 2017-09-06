Two missing Deer River girls located safe
The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday afternoon that two missing Deer River girls were located "and appear to be in good physical condition."
The girls, ages 12 and 14, were last seen at their Deer River residence at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. The two left a note indicating they were running away from home.
Authorities earlier Wednesday had asked for help in locating the girls. After they were found, the Sheriff's Office thanked the public for their assistance in the search.