    Shipping Traffic for Sept. 7, 2017

    By News Tribune Today at 12:01 a.m.
    The American Mariner arrives in Duluth on Sep 17, 2008. Photo by Bill McLean.
    Today

    Duluth entry

    Overnight: James R. Barker arriving to load iron ore pellets.

    Morning: John G. Munson arriving to discharge limestone. American Mariner departing with wheat.

    Afternoon: Indiana Harbor arriving to load coal.

    TBD: BBC Elbe arriving to load wheat.

    Two Harbors

    Afternoon: Roger Blough arriving to load iron ore pellets.

    Evening: Joseph L. Block arriving to load iron ore pellets.

    Silver Bay

    Overnight: Herbert C. Jackson arriving to load iron ore pellets.

