Shipping Traffic for Sept. 7, 2017
Today
Duluth entry
Overnight: James R. Barker arriving to load iron ore pellets.
Morning: John G. Munson arriving to discharge limestone. American Mariner departing with wheat.
Afternoon: Indiana Harbor arriving to load coal.
TBD: BBC Elbe arriving to load wheat.
Two Harbors
Afternoon: Roger Blough arriving to load iron ore pellets.
Evening: Joseph L. Block arriving to load iron ore pellets.
Silver Bay
Overnight: Herbert C. Jackson arriving to load iron ore pellets.