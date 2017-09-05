Lake Superior rises higher in August

The big lake now sits 10 inches above normal for this time of year and is 4 inches above the Sept. 1 level last year. Above average rainfall continued across the Lake Superior basin in August, the board noted.

Meanwhile lakes Huron and Michigan dropped two inches in August, their usual decline for the month. The lakes now sit 17 inches above their long term average and 6 inches above the level at Sept. 1, 2016.

Lake Superior is expected to start its annual drop in September, which usually last until April, while Huron and Michigan were expected to continue their seasonal decline.