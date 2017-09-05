Duluth solicits park projects grant apps

The grant program is designed to provide direct support for community groups and organizations to establish value in, and add value to, our city parks, amenities and recreation. Grant awards may range from $500 to $5,000 per request. Grant applications are due Oct. 1. Proposals will be reviewed by a grant review committee. Committee recommendations will be presented to the parks and rec commission for review and final funding recommendations will move forward to the Duluth City Council for approval. Proposed projects must take place entirely or primarily on existing recognized units of Duluth’s parks, recreation, and trails system. Funding is not meant to provide permanent support as organizations must have the financial potential to sustain program funding. For more information, call the Community Foundation office at (218) 726-0232. To apply go to: dsacommunityfoundation.com/community-parks-and-recreation-program-1.